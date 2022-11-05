SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

EWP stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $28.39.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

