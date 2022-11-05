SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Magnite by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Magnite by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 234,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Magnite to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Magnite Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $852.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.99. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile



Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

