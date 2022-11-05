SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,541 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.02. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports Announces Dividend

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

