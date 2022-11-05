Simplex Trading LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,075,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,715,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $87.64 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $109.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average of $90.67.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.