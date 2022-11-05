Simplex Trading LLC Invests $510,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH opened at $271.52 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.58 and its 200 day moving average is $269.20.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

