Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 111.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 593.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 46,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $4,595,000.

Shares of YANG opened at $24.70 on Friday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

