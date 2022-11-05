Simplex Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 7,795 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47.

