Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 17.5 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $140.50.

