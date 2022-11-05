Skylands Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,873.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.