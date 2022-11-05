SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XTN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,313 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,438,000.

NYSEARCA XTN opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $63.47 and a 12 month high of $99.55.

