Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 95.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 519,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,899.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,431,000 after buying an additional 348,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 97.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 196.2% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after buying an additional 131,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,160,000 after buying an additional 93,793 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Walker sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $502,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,033.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

