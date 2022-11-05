Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 38,319 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,681.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 38,319 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,760.3% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,570.6% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 177,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 166,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Shares of AMZN opened at $90.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.49. The company has a market cap of $928.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.04 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

