SVB Leerink Trims Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Target Price to $2.00

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGS opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.18. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a negative net margin of 1,547.22%. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $58,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

