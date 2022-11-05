TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TFI International were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TFI International by 78.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in TFI International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $116.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

