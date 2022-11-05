The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Andersons were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 762.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Andersons by 641.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Andersons by 44.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Andersons by 46.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $46,958.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $130,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 326,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,205 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $46,958.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,620.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,429 shares of company stock valued at $611,410. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.75. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

