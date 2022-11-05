The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Beverly B. Wittekind Sells 13,312 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,954.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,724,000 after purchasing an additional 88,459 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after acquiring an additional 241,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,765,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,677,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,393,000 after acquiring an additional 109,908 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

