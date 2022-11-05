The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Beverly B. Wittekind Sells 13,312 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,954.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The Ensign Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.
The Ensign Group Company Profile
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
