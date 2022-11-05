The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $210.53 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

