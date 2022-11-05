The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,477,000 after purchasing an additional 66,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after purchasing an additional 62,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAIN. Mizuho cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CL King decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Consumer Edge cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

