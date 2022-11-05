The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182,403 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $4,682,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.9 %

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

