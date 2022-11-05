Third Security LLC Buys 24,700 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Third Security LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Third Security LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Third Security LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,982.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 274,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 261,233 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,681.0% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 38,319 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,760.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.04 and a one year high of $188.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.49. The company has a market capitalization of $928.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

