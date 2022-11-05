Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 548.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,036,000 after acquiring an additional 952,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,576,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 663,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 64,882 shares during the period. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,597 shares of company stock worth $702,637 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thoughtworks Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $17.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of TWKS opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77, a PEG ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

