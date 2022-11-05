Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.17.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Trex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after acquiring an additional 80,597 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,555,000 after acquiring an additional 87,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.