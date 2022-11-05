United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNFI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.3 %

UNFI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

UNFI opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.57. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.