US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,032 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Futu were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 71.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Futu by 22.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu by 41.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $38.91 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $222.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

