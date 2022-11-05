US Bancorp DE Acquires 297 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 205.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 59.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at $1,357,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Trading Up 1.2 %

IMKTA opened at $92.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $102.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.22.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.