US Bancorp DE Acquires 728 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $139.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.13. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.58 and a twelve month high of $149.31.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. On average, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,720.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $381,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,720.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,273. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

