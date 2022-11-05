US Bancorp DE Acquires 856 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $56.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

