US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 446.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,913.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

APAM opened at $29.41 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 113.76% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on APAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

