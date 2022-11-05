US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,328 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,183,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 890,018 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

DB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.00) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of DB opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21.

