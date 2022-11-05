US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 7,170.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 294,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 290,915 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AXTA opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems to $25.60 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

