US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 257.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $44.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $54.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32.

