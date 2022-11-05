US Bancorp DE Buys 22,513 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in QuantumScape by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,207.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,207.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 270,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $3,595,003.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,304,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 5.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

A number of research firms have commented on QS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

