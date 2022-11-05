US Bancorp DE Buys 348 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 210,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 6.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 1.5 %

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Stories

