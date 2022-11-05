US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 21.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Silvergate Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SI opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.