US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Insider Activity

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 14.3 %

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,191 shares of company stock valued at $271,213. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $37.55.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.