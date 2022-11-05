US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,911,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,171,000 after acquiring an additional 45,150 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,735,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,051,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,107,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,960,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 896,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,850,000 after buying an additional 93,048 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27.

