US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $206,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $21.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $62.45.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $121,728.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,234,957.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $52,358.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $121,728.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,234,957.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,624 shares of company stock valued at $573,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

