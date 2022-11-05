US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 121.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,727 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth about $1,809,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $3,029,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

