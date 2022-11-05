US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $51.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $70.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.