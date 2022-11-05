US Bancorp DE Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $992.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

