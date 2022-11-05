US Bancorp DE Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

SLG opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -286.92%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

