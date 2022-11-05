US Bancorp DE Has $284,000 Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Safehold were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,921,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,589,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 159,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Safehold by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,645,000 after purchasing an additional 173,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Safehold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NYSE SAFE opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.56. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $80.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 54.19%. The firm had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

