US Bancorp DE Has $290,000 Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CGI were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CGI by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of CGI by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CGI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after acquiring an additional 389,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

