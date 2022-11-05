US Bancorp DE Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,750 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 328,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 204,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 386,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth $8,815,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.25 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33.

