US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 233.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.71 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.29.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

