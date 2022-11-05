US Bancorp DE Increases Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ePlus were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ePlus by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ePlus had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.25 million. Equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

