US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UDR were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tobam grew its holdings in UDR by 106.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in UDR by 16.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 47.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 310.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

