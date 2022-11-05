US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 1,187.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Celsius were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 127.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 95.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $86.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 221.13 and a beta of 1.83. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

