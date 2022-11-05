US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Silgan were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 547,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 933,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

