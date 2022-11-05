US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,750 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PVH were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 62,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 67.6% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 81.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

